Blast from explosive device hidden in parked motorbike near police training centre leaves at least 16 people wounded.

At least 16 people, including 13 policemen, have been wounded in a bomb blast near a police training facility in the Nile Delta, north of the capital Cairo, according to officials.

Egypt's interior ministry said on Saturday that the explosive device was hidden in a motorbike parked near the training centre in the city of Tanta.

The wounded were moved to a nearby hospital following the blast as security forces combed the scene.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the ministry of health.

A newly emerged group that calls itself Liwaa al-Thawra, or the Revolution Brigade, claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement posted on social media.

"A training centre for the police militias has been targeted in Gharbia province with a highly explosive device ... Our fighters withdrew safely after completing the mission," the group's statement said without giving further details.

Egypt faces an armed movement led by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group's branch in North Sinai, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed.

There have also been attacks in Cairo and other cities.

Source: News agencies