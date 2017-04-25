US state presses on with controversial execution plan as expiry date of lethal drug nears.

Arkansas has executed inmate Jack Jones by lethal injection, but a judge temporarily halted the second of the US state's two planned executions late on Monday.

Lawyers for the second inmate, Marcel Williams, argued that the first execution was inhumane due to a flawed procedure.

The unprecedented execution plan in Arkansas, where eight inmates were initially scheduled to die in 11 days, has been widely criticised by rights groups due to the use of the drug midazolam, which has been linked to previous botched executions.

Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20pm on Monday at the state's Cummins Unit in southeast Arkansas.

The appeal filed by Williams' lawyers claimed that Jones showed "continued consciousness" after the midazolam was administered.

Reporters allowed to witness the execution said Jones' lips were seen moving after the first drug was administered but did not specifically suggest he appeared to be conscious after more than five minutes, according to local media reports.

They also said Jones did not exhibit any signs of distress.

READ MORE: The struggle against America's racist death row

Jones, 52, was sent to death row for the 1995 rape and killing of Mary Phillips. He was also convicted of attempting to kill Phillips' 11-year-old daughter and was convicted in another rape and killing in Florida.

Media witnesses said he delivered a lengthy last statement, including an apology to the young girl who he left for dead after murdering her mother.

Williams, 46, was sentenced to death for the 1997 kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Stacy Errickson.

Arkansas authorities are in a rush to carry out the executions before the end of April, when its supply of midazolam expires.

One inmate was put to death last week, though the first three executions were cancelled because of court rulings.

A flurry of lawsuits and appeals have been filed on behalf of the inmates in Arkansas courts as well as the US Supreme Court.

Midazolam was used in flawed executions in Oklahoma and Arizona, where witnesses said the inmates writhed in apparent pain on the gurney.

No problems were reported in Ledell Lee's execution in Arkansas on Thursday.

Source: News agencies