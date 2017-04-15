One execution stayed and use of a lethal injection drug blocked in planned killings of six other inmates.

An Arkansas judge has blocked the US state from using one of three drugs it planned to use in the upcoming executions of six men after a company said their drug was not sold to be used for capital punishment.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order on Friday preventing Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide in the executions.

The executions had been scheduled to start on Monday night.

Griffen's order came the same day the state Supreme Court halted the execution of one of two men scheduled to die on Monday.

With a key lethal injection drug expiring at the end of the month, the Arkansas Department of Correction had initially scheduled eight executions in just 10 days - after legal battles had prevented any executions in the state in the last 12 years.

Judges have put two of the executions on hold.

McKesson, a medical supply company, has said it sold the prison system the drug believing it would be used for medical purposes.

The company has said it had been reassured the drug would be returned and even issued a refund, but it never was.

'Burning alive'

The unprecedented execution schedule drew criticism from anti-death-penalty activists and rights groups.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a petition to stop the executions that "Arkansas wants to use an execution drug combination - with midazolam - that's never been used before in the state and that risks making prisoners feel as if they are burning alive from the inside while paralysed".

Arkansas has not executed a prisoner since 2005 as a result of legal challenges to the state's lethal injection procedures.

The last lawsuit fell crumbled as the Supreme Court denied a petition filed by inmates, giving Governor Asa Hutchinson a chance to carry out executions before the drug goes bad.

The state may not be able to replenish its supply anytime soon due to pressure on pharmaceutical companies from opponents of capital punishment.

