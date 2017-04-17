Supreme Court blocks executions of two convicted murderers, the first scheduled to die before drug supply expires.

The Arkansas Supreme Court halted two executions hours before they were scheduled to take place on Monday, as the state battled in various courts to carry out a plan that originally called for a record eight executions over 11 days in April.

In a split decision, the state's highest court halted the executions of convicted murderers Don Davis and Bruce Ward, who have spent over 20 years each on death row. Lawyers for the inmates had raised questions about their mental competency.

"The attorney general is considering options as to how to proceed," Judd Deere, a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said in a statement.

This was just the latest setback for the state's plan to execute eight prisoners before its supply of the sedative midazolam expires at the end of the month.

If court proceedings are pushed into May, Arkansas will not be able to carry out the executions with the drugs it has on hand.

A federal judge has halted all of the planned executions on different grounds. The state has appealed that ruling to the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which had not weighed in as of mid-afternoon.

The state was still moving forward with plans to conduct the Monday night executions in the event that all stays were lifted.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Supreme Court also barred a state judge who blocked the multiple execution plan from taking up any death penalty related cases after he participated in a protest where he appeared to mimic a death row inmate about to receive a lethal injection.

Justices reassigned any death penalty cases from Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen, who banned the state from using a lethal injection drug a supplier said was misleadingly obtained.

After issuing the order, Griffen participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he was strapped to a cot.

The high court asked a disciplinary panel to consider whether Griffen violated the code of conduct for judges.

Critics of the execution plan say midazolam, a sedative that is intended to mask the effects of drugs that will shut down the inmates' lungs and hearts, is unsuitable because it is not a painkiller and could subject them to a cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the US constitution.

