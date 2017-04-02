Serbia's conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win the country's presidential election in a landslide, according to an exit poll.

Based on nearly half of the votes counted from a sample of polling stations, the Ipsos agency predicted that Vucic would win 55.8 percent of the votes, with opposition candidate Sasa Jankovic coming in second with about 15 percent.

The polling group had earlier projected that Vucic would win 58.1 per cent of the vote.

If the projection is confirmed during the official count, 47-year-old Vucic would clinch the post outright, without having to face a second round run-off.

To claim victory in the first round, a candidate needs to win more than 50 percent of the vote. Official results are not expected before Monday.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego, reporting from the capital, Belgrade, said Vucic's victory was in line with forecasts.

"The opposition are fearing that Vucic will use the position to consolidate his power further, but that all depends on whether he wins outright and whether he gives up his political party when takes up that role," she said.

The post of president has largely been ceremonial in recent times but analysts believe it would be a much more influential position if occupied by Vucic.

Vucic's opponents say he has taken an authoritarian streak that has led him to take control over the media in Serbia since his party rose to power in 2012 and he became prime minister three years ago.

In the week leading up to the vote, national TV channels devoted 51 percent of their airtime to Vucic, more than all the other candidates put together, according to analysis by the Kliping research agency published in the Danas daily.

That rose to 67 percent when his appearances as prime minister were taken into account, added the analysis.

On Thursday, the last day of the campaign, all but two of the dozen or so national dailies appeared wrapped in full-page ads reading: "On April 2, give a decisive vote to Aleksandar Vucic".

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies