By the time Pentagon said US was sending an aircraft carrier, vessels were temporarily headed in the opposite direction.

The US Navy says an aircraft carrier intended as a show of force to North Korea will arrive in the Sea of Japan next week, after much confusion surrounding the path of the USS Carl Vinson.

The Navy on April 8 said it was directing a naval strike group headed by the Vinson to "sail north," as a "prudent measure" to deter North Korea.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on April 11 said the Vinson was "on her way up" to the peninsula.

President Donald Trump the next day said: "We are sending an armada. Very powerful."

But at the time of the announcements, the ships had temporarily headed in the opposite direction for military exercises.

The misreported movements came to light after a Navy photograph showed the Vinson off Java over the weekend.

White House officials said on Tuesday that they had been relying on guidance from the defence department.

A defence official told the AFP news agency on Tuesday that the ships were still off the northwest coast of Australia.

The announcement that the Vinson had been dispatched to the region increased tensions with Pyongyang, with its official Korean Central News Agency calling the carrier's deployment "nothing but a reckless action of aggression to aggravate the tensions in the region".

The US ratcheted up its rhetoric ahead of North Korea's military parade and failed missile launch over the weekend, and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday declared that the era of US "strategic patience" in dealing with Pyongyang was over.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un responded with his own fiery warnings and threatened to conduct weekly missile tests.

