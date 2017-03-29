State lender Halkbank says one of its senior executives has been detained and that the Turkish government is aware.

Turkish state lender Halkbank confirmed on Wednesday that one of its senior executives had been detained in the United States and said it and the Turkish government were working on the issue.

US prosecutors on Tuesday charged Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager at Halkbank, with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate US sanctions against Iran, escalating a case that has added to tensions between the US and Turkey.

"After the first hearing was held, time was given to the prosecutor's office to prepare an indictment," Halkbank said in a statement.

"Our bank and relevant state bodies are conducting the necessary work on the subject and information will be shared with the public when it is obtained," it added.

Atilla is accused of conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal transactions through American banks on behalf of Iran's government and other entities in that country.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said the detention was not unexpected.

"Turkish officials haven't said a word about this incident. The case has been going on between 2011 and 2015. it was already an issue between Turkey and the United States government," Koseoglu said.

The lira weakened more than 1 percent against the dollar late on Tuesday after news of the arrest emerged.

The charges expand a case that has drawn criticism from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has said he believed US authorities had "ulterior motives" in prosecuting Zarrab.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies