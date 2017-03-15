Ban will not go into effect on Thursday after temporary restraining order is issued.

A federal judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on hold.

US District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling on Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order involving the ban.

His ruling prevents the executive order from going into effect on Thursday.

Attorney generals and NGOs in several US states were seeking to block the executive order.

Refugee resettlement agencies suing the government asked a federal judge at a hearing in Maryland to halt implementation of the ban, arguing it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the US constitution.

The president's executive order, which the administration says is necessary for national security, temporarily bars the entry of most refugees as well as travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

In Maryland, US District Judge Theodore Chuang - who was appointed by former president Barack Obama - said he would try to rule before the end of the day, but he made no promises that his ruling would apply nationwide or address the executive order in its entirety.

Government attorneys argued that the ban was revised substantially to address legal concerns, including the removal of an exemption for religious minorities from the affected countries.

"It doesn't say anything about religion. It doesn't draw any religious distinctions," said Jeffrey Wall, who argued for the justice department.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups said that Trump's statements on the campaign trail and statements from his advisers since he took office make clear that the intent of the ban is to ban Muslims.

Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller has said the revised order was designed to have "the same basic policy outcome" as the first.

The new version of the ban affects fewer people than the initial ban, that was blocked in court last month.

It applies only to new visas from Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It does not apply to travellers who already have visas, or to green-card holders.

It also temporarily shuts down the US refugee programme.

The Maryland lawsuit argues that it is against federal law for the Trump administration to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the United States this year by more than half, from 110,000 to 50,000.

Attorneys argued that if that aspect of the ban takes effect, 60,000 people would be stranded in war-torn countries with nowhere else to go.

Hawaii argued that the new order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students. Ismail Elshikh, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said the ban will prevent his Syrian mother-in-law from visiting.

In Washington state, US District Judge James Robart - who halted the original ban last month - will hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which is making arguments similar to the ACLU's in the Maryland case.

Robart also is overseeing the legal challenge brought by Washington state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that the new order harms residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies such as Washington state-based Microsoft and Amazon, which rely on foreign workers.

California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon have joined the claim.

Washington and Hawaii say the order also violates the First Amendment, which bars the government from favouring or disfavoring any religion. On that point, they say, the new ban is no different than the old.

The states' First Amendment claim has not been resolved. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate the original ban but did not rule on the discrimination claim.

Some legal scholars have said the order does not apply to all Muslims or even all predominantly Muslim nations - a point 9th Circuit Judge Richard Clifton made during arguments in Washington's case.

Source: News agencies