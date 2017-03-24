Pipeline contractor TransCanada receives presidential permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, state department says.

The US administration has issued a presidential permit to pipeline contractor TransCanada to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Donald Trump would discuss the pipeline later on Friday morning.

The State Department said that it determined that building Keystone serves the US national interest, opposing a conclusion the State Department reached during the Obama administration.

The State Department said it considered foreign policy and energy security in making the determination.

The permit was signed by Tom Shannon, a career diplomat serving as undersecretary of state for political affairs, because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recused himself due to his previous work running Exxon Mobil.

Keystone will carry tar sands oil from Canada to refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Source: News agencies