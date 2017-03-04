US president takes to Twitter to accuse predecessor of spying on his communications, but does not provide evidence.

US President Donald Trump accused his predecessor Barack Obama of tapping his phones during the late stages of the election campaign, but offered no evidence to support the allegation.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to make the allegations.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sickO guy!," Trump tweeted to his 25.9 million followers.

In another post, Trump said the alleged tapping took place in October at his Trump Tower skyscraper in New York, but there was "nothing found".

Obama's office has not yet responded to the allegation.

Trump's administration has come under pressure from FBI and congressional investigations into contacts between some members of his campaign team and Russian officials during his bid to become America's 45th president.

Trump's tweets came a day after he lashed out at Democrats over their demands for Jeff Sessions, attorney general, to resign for failing to disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

Trump called allegations that Sessions lied under oath during a confirmation hearing a "total witch-hunt".

Obama imposed sanctions on Russia and ordered Russian diplomats to leave the US in December over the country's involvement in hacking political groups in the November 8 US presidential election.

Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February after it became apparent that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with Kislyak before Trump took office.

Flynn had told Vice President Mike Pence he had not discussed US sanctions with the Russians, but transcripts of intercepted communications showed that the subject had come up in conversation.

Trump has often used his Twitter account to attack rivals.

For years, he led a campaign alleging that Obama was not born in the US, but later retracted that claim.

Despite the hostility, though, Trump has offered some kind words about his predecessor as he settled into the White House.

In November, after winning the election, Trump said Obama was "a very good man".

