The government says the increases are needed to avoid a $4bn budget deficit.

Thousands rallied in Lebanon's capital on Sunday against proposed tax hikes that the government has said are needed to avoid a $4bn budget deficit this year.

Protesters chanted "we will not pay" and blamed corrupt politicians as they gathered in central Beirut’s Riad el-Solh square.

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri vowed to fight corruption.

"The road will be long...and we will be by your side and will fight corruption," Hariri said. Protesters responded by shouting "theif" and hurling empty water bottles at the prime minister.

On Twitter, Hariri later urged the organisers of the protests to form a committee and "raise their demands and discuss them positively."

Police barricaded the entrance to the government headquarters and parliament building during Sunday's demonstration, which followed three days of smaller protests in Beirut.

Authorities are seeking to raise taxes to help pay for a deal on public sector pay increases, which is part of a wider effort led by Hariri to approve the country's first state budget in 12 years.

Lawmakers approved several tax hikes last week, the most prominent being a one percentage point increase on the sales tax.

Reporting from Beirut, Al Jazeera's Imtiaz Tyab said there was a lot of anger and frustration among protesters.

"When you consider the fact that many people in Lebanon really don't have high wages and you consider the fact many have some of the highest rates of personal debt as well, any kind of increase is going to be felt in the pocket book," he said.

In the coming weeks, parliament will vote on a number of other increases, all of which must be signed off by the president before taking effect

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies