Suicide bomb explosions target wedding ceremony in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit, officials say.

At least 21 people have been killed in suicide bomb explosions at a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit, a local government official has told Al Jazeera.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack in Hajjaj village, located 20km north of Tikrit.

A government official also told Reuters news agency that at least 23 people were killed in two blasts targeting the wedding reception.

Security forces cordoned off the area and imposed a wider curfew for fear of more attackers.

Iraqi security forces retook Tikrit from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - ISIL, also known as ISIS - in April 2015.

In November, ISIL bomb attacks hit Tikrit, north of the capital, Baghdad, in an apparent diversionary assault as Iraqi forces drove back the armed group's fighters in their stronghold of Mosul.

