At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at the main judicial building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to state media.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives' vest inside the Justice Palace on Wednesday, SANA news agency said, adding that another 25 people were wounded in the attack.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim, reporting from Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border, said the suicide bomber reportedly detonated his explosives after being stopped by security at the gate of the court house.

"The attack happened during a peak time to inflict the maximum number of casualties," she said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, which came as the country's civil war entered its seventh year.

