No deaths or injuries as rescue operation concludes.

Many skiers were swept away by an avalanche at Tignes ski resort in the French Alps on Tuesday, prompting a rescue operation after which it was concluded there were no deaths or major injuries.

The avalanche hit at about 10:00am local time (0900 GMT).

Tuesday's avalanche risk - normally assessed only for off-piste and closed slopes - was at four on a scale of five.

At level five, all slopes are closed.

An avalanche killed four people who were exploring an off-piste section in the same area on February 13.