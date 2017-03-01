Three little-known architects from Spain's Catalonia region have been named as the 2017 winners of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, the field's top award.

Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vialta on Wednesday were selected for a body of work that "demonstrates an unyielding commitment to place and its narrative, to create spaces that are in discourse with their respective contexts", according to organisers.

"It is a great joy and a great responsibility. We are thrilled that this year three professionals, who work closely together in everything we do, are recognised," said Pigem.

It was the first time that the architecture prize has been shared by three people: all partners in RCR Arquitectes, their firm in their hometown of Olot.

"Their works range from public and private spaces to cultural venues and educational institutions, and their ability to intensely relate the environment specific to each site is a testament to their process and deep integrity," said Tom Pritzker, chairman of the foundation that sponsors the prize.

The Pritzker Prize is sometimes described as the architecture world's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

It was created by Jay A. Pritzker and his wife, Cindy, in 1979 to honour the world's most innovative architects.

The three architects will be awarded the prize at a May 20 ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies