At least four killed and 18 others wounded by explosions in Maiduguri, according to local police commissioner.

Multiple blasts have killed at least four people and wounded eight others in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to police.

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu told the Reuters news agency that three blasts occurred near the city's Muna Garage area at around 430am (03:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Maiduguri has been frequently targeted by fighters of the Boko Haram armed group.

