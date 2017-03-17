Fighter jets bomb multiple targets, prompting retaliation in the form of ground-to-air missiles, Israeli army says.

The Israeli army says its aircraft have carried out several strikes inside Syria overnight, prompting the launch of Syrian ground-to-air missiles in response, one of which was intercepted.

It was one of the most serious incidents between the two countries, which remain technically at war, since civil war broke out in Syria in March 2011.

In response of the attack, the Syrian government deployed air defence systems and fired a number of missiles towards Israeli jets, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

None of the missiles struck the jets, the army said, though one of the projectiles was intercepted by Israel's Arrow missile defence system north of Jerusalem, according to Haaretz.

"Overnight ... aircraft targeted several targets in Syria," an Israeli army statement said.

"Several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria following the mission and [army] aerial defence systems intercepted one of the missiles."

Rocket sirens sounded in Israeli settlements in the Jordan valley, the military said and two witnesses heard an explosion a few minutes later, Reuters news agency reported.

The government in Damascus had yet to comment on the incident.

Both Israeli and foreign news media have reported Israeli air strikes inside Syria targeting arms convoys of Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a 2006 war with Israel and is now fighting alongside the Syrian government.

But normally Israel makes no official comment.

The missile fire prompted air raid sirens to go off in the Jordan Valley during the night, the Israeli army said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies