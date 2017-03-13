Israel denies entry to prominent British BSD activist

Palestine Solidarity Campaign head Hugh Lanning denied entry over his connection to the boycott movement.

Israel has blocked a prominent British pro-Palestinian activist from entering the country, a week after the Knesset passed a bill allowing border officials to turn away foreign nationals who support boycotting Israel.

Hugh Lanning, head of the UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was denied entry into Israel late on Sunday over his "ongoing actions to promote boycotts against Israel", the immigration authority said.

Lanning was also accused of maintaining ties to leaders of Hamas, the hardline Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip.

He flew back to London on Monday morning, authority spokeswoman Sabin Hadad said.

Gilad Erdan, the minister of strategic affairs, told reporters on Monday: "Whoever acts against Israel should understand that the rules of the game have changed.