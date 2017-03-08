Hawaii to seek temporary restraining order on US president's order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority nations.

The state of Hawaii has said in a court motion that it plans to seek a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against President Donald Trump's new executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

The Trump administration this week issued the revised immigration order replacing an earlier, more-sweeping one which had been blocked in court.

The new measure prevents citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from obtaining US visas for at least 90 days. It also suspends the refugee resettlement process for 120 days.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who successfully got the previous executive order suspended, on Monday said his office was evaluating whether it would challenge the new order and would likely decide this week.

Immigration advocates said the new ban still discriminated against Muslims and failed to address some of their concerns with the previous directive.

Noor Zafar, an attorney with expertise in abusive immigration practices at the Centre for Constitutional Rights, New York, said the new executive order "is still a ban designed to keep Muslims out of this country".

"The Trump administration tweaked the language to take out some of the most blatantly unconstitutional provisions such as the provision barring greencard holders," she said.

"The discrimination and the anti-Muslim bias is still there and that's evident by statements President Trump and officials from his administration have have made."

Legal experts said it would, however, be harder to challenge because it affects fewer people living in the United States and allows more exemptions to protect them.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies