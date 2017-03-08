At least 19 people found dead and about two dozen injured after fire erupts in San Jose Pinula home for youth up to 18.

A blaze at a children's care home in Guatemala has killed at least 19 people, according to firefighters.

The cause of Wednesday morning's fire at The Virgen de Asuncion home in the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25km southwest of the capital Guatemala City, was not immediately known, nor was the number of children among those killed.

Commanders have "informed us that they have already counted 19 people deceased", Mario Cruz, spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments, told reporters, adding that about two dozen people were also wounded.

The prosecutor for children's rights, Abner Paredes, told Emisoras Unidas radio station that at least 15 people had died but that information was still being collected.

The national police department said a total of 38 people had been injured, while the country's health ministry said that 14 were in serious condition with severe burns.

Local media said 540 children live in the shelter - which takes in youth up to the age of 18 who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at detention centres and had nowhere else to go - despite its capacity to hold only 400.

The facility has been the target of multiple complaints alleging abuse, and several children have run away.

Source: News agencies