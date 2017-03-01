French presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife have reportedly been summoned to court regarding the scandal.

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon abruptly cancelled a high-profile campaign appearance after a newspaper reported he had been summoned by magistrates investigating a 'fake work' scandal involving his wife.

The report by the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, which was published on Wednesday, is not confirmed.

Earlier, a journalist for French investigative web site Mediapart said Fillon's wife was being held for questioning by police but later he issued a correction, explaining that his report had been denied by a judicial source.

Fillon, a former prime minister, said he would make a statement about the scandal surrounding his family at 11:00 GMT.

A source close to Alain Juppe, whom Fillon defeated in the contest to be The Republicans' candidate, said he would appear alongside Fillon.

62-year-old Fillon's campaign has been battered for weeks by allegations that he paid his wife Penelope hundreds of thousands of euros of public money to be his parliamentary assistant, but that she actually did very little work. He denies any wrongdoing and says it was a proper job.

Juppe, another former prime minister, has previously ruled out stepping in as the presidential candidate if Fillon, at one point the favourite, was forced to quit the race.

The gap between French and German bond yields briefly tightened to around 66 basis points on Wednesday but market reaction was generally muted as the implications for the two-round April 23 and May 7 election remained unclear.

The investigation of Fillon and his wife has unnerved investors who fear Fillon's campaign woes have handed the anti-euro, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen of the National Front a higher chance of winning the presidency.

Polls suggest, however, that she would lose in the second round to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

