At least two soldiers have been killed in an explosion on a highway in southeast Turkey, according to security sources.
Turkish media reported on Wednesday that suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters detonated explosives as security forces were passing by.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the blast occurred on a road linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir.
Ambulances rushed to the scene following the explosion.
PKK fighters have launched a series of violent attacks since 2015, when a fragile peace process with the government collapsed.
