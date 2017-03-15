Highway blast targeting security forces kills two soldiers on a road linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir.

At least two soldiers have been killed in an explosion on a highway in southeast Turkey, according to security sources.

Turkish media reported on Wednesday that suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters detonated explosives as security forces were passing by.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the blast occurred on a road linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir.

Ambulances rushed to the scene following the explosion.

PKK fighters have launched a series of violent attacks since 2015, when a fragile peace process with the government collapsed.

