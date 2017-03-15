As US media obtain parts of president's 2005 tax returns, White House says Trump paid $38m in taxes on $150m of income.

The White House has pre-empted a media leak of Donald Trump's 2005 federal tax return, acknowledging key details they previously refused to release.

The White House said Trump paid $38m in taxes and had earned income of "more than $150m" that year.

The remarks came after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on Twitter that she would release details of Trump's 2005 tax returns on air in her Tuesday evening show.

The White House said Trump, as head of the Trump Organization, had a responsibility "to pay no more tax than legally required".

Trump's refusal to release his tax returns despite decades of precedent featured heavily in the 2016 presidential race. He said he could not release the filings as he was under audit.

Democrats hinted that by not releasing the documents, Trump may be trying to hide that he pays little to no tax, makes less money than he claims, or gives a negligible amount to charity.

In January, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the White House would not release the documents.

Trump said his taxes are not of interest to the general public.

"You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters," he said during a news conference after his January 20 inauguration.

Ahead of the November election, The New York Times published what it said were leaked tax filings from 1995 that revealed a deficit big enough for Trump not to pay federal income taxes for up to 18 years.

In the first presidential debate, when Hillary Clinton accused him of not having paid federal tax in years, Trump responded, "That makes me smart".

His administration hit back at MSNBC on Tuesday.

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," it said in a statement.

The unauthorised release of federal tax returns is a criminal offense. But Maddow argued that MSNBC was exercising its First Amendment right to publish information in the public interest.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies