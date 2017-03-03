Warring sides agree to more negotiations as week of unsteady talks, threatened by a crumbling ceasefire, comes to close.

Geneva, Switzerland - Syria's warring sides agreed to future negotiations at the end of a fourth set of talks in Geneva, a mild breakthrough after a week of stalled discussions and a steadily failing ceasefire.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Syria, announced on Friday the end of the intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss city having secured a finalised agenda – agreed upon by warring sides – for another round.

He said he would to invite the sides back to Geneva for the fifth set of discussions this month.

"We have a clear agenda in front of us ...The train is ready, it is in the station," de Mistura told reporters.

The fourth Geneva talks were part of the latest political initiative to bring an end to a six-year war that has killed nearly 500,000 people, wounded more than a million, and displaced nearly half the population.

The last round of talks in Geneva in April were suspended after a previous ceasefire collapsed and heavy fighting resumed.

Future agenda

De Mistura held back-to-back meetings on Friday.

First, he met with two minor opposition groups – the Moscow and Cairo platforms.

Later, he spoke with the Syrian government delegation and the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the central opposition umbrella group.

READ MORE: Syria opposition calls for Russian backing in Geneva

"It is now clear to everyone [that] we are here to implement Security Council resolution 2254, and that is beyond dispute," de Mistura said.

Resolution 2254, adopted by the council in 2015, lays the foundations for a political transition based on three subject, or "baskets": accountable governance, a new constitution and UN-supervised elections within 18 months.

But before signing on to continue negotiations, government representatives demanded that a fourth subject focused entirely on "anti-terrorism" was included in the agenda.

Fourth 'basket'

"The agenda is reflected by the baskets," said de Mistura. "Four baskets – three plus one."

The additional subject, said de Mistura, "addresses within the context of the overall transitional political process, issues related to strategies of counterterrorism, security governance and also medium-term confidence building measures".

The first three baskets were given an implementation target date of six months, while the fourth was linked with separate Russian-led talks in Kazakhstan's Astana.

Those talks, backed also by Turkey and Iran, would be in addition to the Geneva process and deal with the "maintenance of the ceasefire, immediate confidence-building measures and operational counterterrorism issues", de Mistura said.

READ MORE: Syria's Civil War Explained

The opposition has been hesitant to add "terrorism" to the agenda over fears that the government would use it to sideline discussions on political transition - the opposition's central goal.

The government and opposition are now tasked with pursuing a "framework agreement" that outlines a political transition process envisaged within the 2015 UN resolution.

While the opposition has pointed to signs of progress during the talks and praised de Mistura for seeming more engaged in political transition than before, violence in Syria as meetings continued threatened to derail the discussions.

Government representatives, meanwhile, have accused the opposition of taking the talks "hostage", accusing the rebels of including members of "armed terrorist groups".

Follow Dylan Collins on Twitter: @collinsdyl

Source: Al Jazeera News