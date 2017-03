Bombs went off near cemetery in Bab Masala area of the city, state media reports.

Two bombs exploded in Damascus on Saturday, and there were initial reports of fatalities, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The bombs went off near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in the Bab Masala area of the capital.

"Several civilians were killed," according to initial reports from state media.

The Bab al-Saghir cemetery is located near one of the seven gates of the Old City of Damascus.

This is a developing story.

Source: News agencies