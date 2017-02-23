Turkey's defence minister says key town almost fully captured, but other reports say street battles still ongoing.

Turkish armed forces and allied Syrian fighters have seized near full control of the key town of Al Bab in northern Syria from ISIL, according to Turkey's defence minister.

"It's been a long time since we came to Al Bab but today we can say that near complete control has been taken of Al Bab and the city centre has been entered," Fikri Isik said on Thursday, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Earlier, Anadolu said fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) group were clearing mines and explosives devices laid by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group after capturing the centre of the flashpoint town in Aleppo province

A Turkey-based rebel official from a group previously involved in the fighting also said the FSA had taken control of the city, but that there were still pockets of ISIL resistance.

"There has been cleaning up of the last remaining areas of [ISIL] control, and there were street battles," Zakaria Malahifji, of the Fastaqim faction, told the Reuters news agency.

He said that all the strategic areas of the city had been captured.

A second rebel fighter, who spoke to Reuters from inside Al Bab, also said that the town centre had been seized by Turkey-backed forces.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group tracking developments in Syria's conflict, said that more than half of Al Bab was still under ISIL control, and that battles continued.

'Risky work ahead'

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons, reporting from the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the border with Syria, quoted Turkish defence officials as saying that rebel forces were still facing "a lot of risky work ahead", clearing mines and improvised explosive devices, as well as dealing with possible counterattacks.

He also reported that FSA fighters are now trying to move into smaller villages near Al Bab.

Turkey launched its Syrian operation Operation Euphrates Shield in August, in an effort to push ISIL from its border and stop the advance of a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Backed by Turkish fighter jets, tanks and special forces, the FSA fighters first cleared ISIL from Turkey's border before launching an assault on Al Bab in December.

A total of 1,900 square kilometres in northern Syria has now been cleared of armed groups, Anadolu said.

While Euphrates Shield has been largely focused so far on combating ISIL, Ankara is also determined to prevent the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist group, from linking the areas it controls along the Turkish border.

Turkey fears that advances by the YPG risk inflaming a Kurdish advance at home.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies