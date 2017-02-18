President Donald Trump has stepped up his verbal attacks on widely respected US news organisations.

US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his assault on the media, describing it as "the enemy of the American people" in a tweet.

Shortly after landing at his holiday home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida - where he is spending a third consecutive weekend - the president lashed out.

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Trump wrote on Friday.

Trump had tweeted an earlier post which targeted the New York Times, CNN, NBC "and many more" media organisations - and ended it with the exclamation "SICK!"

But he swiftly deleted that missive before reposting the final version - adding two more "enemies" to his blacklist.

Many US presidents have criticised the press in the past, but Trump's language has more closely echoed criticism leveled by authoritarian leaders around the world.

Trump, who regularly accuses the media of overstating his setbacks, also has accused journalists of failing to show sufficient respect for his accomplishments - including in their coverage of a rambling press conference on Thursday in which he voiced a litany of grievances against their industry.

Many reporters were taken aback by the extraordinarily combative press conference described by some as bizarre, but Trump echoed words of praise he got from one rightwing commentator and insisted that Thursday's outing had been a bravura performance.

READ MORE: Anti-Muslim groups have 'tripled in US since Trump campaign'

The 70-year-old built his campaign on criticising the press as biased.

On Thursday, he launched into a long diatribe at a grievance-filled news conference, in which he blamed the media for his one-month-old administration's problems.

In four tumultuous weeks, Trump has seen his national security advisor ousted, a cabinet nominee withdraw, a centerpiece immigration policy fail in the courts and a tidal wave of damaging leaks.

Trump tried to put that first month of tumult behind him as he pitched himself as a champion of US jobs and industry during a visit to Boeing in South Carolina.

Trump visited North Charleston to renew his campaign vow to champion jobs and industry.

"As your president, I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and to put our great people back to work," Trump said.

"This is our mantra, 'buy American and hire American.' We want products made in America, made by American hands," he said, pledging to wean the country off imports.

Although the unemployment rate is at a low five percent and wages are rising steadily, a triple whammy of deindustrialisation, globalisation and automation have hit the US heartland hard.

Source: AFP news agency