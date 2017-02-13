A Tribe Called Quest joined by Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak in politically charged performance at the Grammy Awards.

US hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest and rapper Busta Rhymes have lashed out at President Donald Trump at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony, calling him "President Agent Orange" and slamming his "Muslim ban".

In a politically charged performance at Sunday's ceremony, the formation broke through a symbolic border wall and closed by demanding people to "resist".

"I wanna thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States," said Busta Rhymes.

"I wanna thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.

"But we come together. We the people!"

The rappers, joined by Grammy-nomiated artist Anderson .Paak, went on to perform A Tribe Called Quest's latest hit singe, "We the People".

Joined by a diverse group on stage that included Muslim woman wearing the hijab, they raised their fists and collectively chanted "resist" throughout the performace.

A Tribe Called Quest perform with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kz35sUTEs7 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

Source: Al Jazeera News