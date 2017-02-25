At least 20 people killed following a series of attacks on security offices in the country's third-largest city.

A series of suicide attacks on military installations in Syria's government-held city of Homs have killed at least 20 people.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that loud explosions and gunfire were heard following the assault in the western city.

"There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence," Syrian Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP news agency.

The governor of Homs province, Talal Barzani, told The Associated Press news agency there were three blasts in total, killing more than 20 people and wounding many others.

The Syrian Observatory said 42 people had been killed.

Rahman said a senior intelligence officer was among the dead after the attacks in the heavily guarded Ghouta and Mahatta neighbourhoods. Security forces locked down the city centre.

Syrian state television paid tribute to the "martyrs" in Saturday's bombings.

It was unclear what group the assailants belonged to but the attack bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, which controls swathes of the largely desert countryside east of Homs.

Homs has been under the full control of the government since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the city centre under a UN-brokered truce.

But the city has seen repeated bombings since then. Twin attacks killed 64 people early last year.

The attacks come as peace negotiators continue talks for the second day in Geneva over Syria's six-year-old civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.