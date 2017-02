Twelve people dead after suicide bomber on foot targeted employees in a car park, official says.

A car bomb has exploded in front of Kabul's Supreme Court killing at least 12 people, an Afghan official said.

A suicide bomber on foot targeted employees in the court car park on Tuesday, Najibullah Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, told AFP.

"Twelve people ... were killed and 12 wounded," he said.

Kabul police confirmed the suicide blast but did not say how many had died.