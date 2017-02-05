Romania has withdrawn controversial amendments to corruption laws, as nationwide protests against high-level graft entered a sixth day.

Fulfilling a promise made late on Saturday, the government announced on Sunday it had approved a repeal of a contentious decree that would have decriminalised certain corruption offences.

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu had originally approved the ordinance late on Tuesday, with no input from the country's parliament, sparking the biggest demonstrations in the country in decades.

After repealing the decree, Grindeanu asked the justice minister to prepare a draft law to be sent to parliament for debate and approval.

The centre-left Social Democratic Party has a parliamentary majority with a junior partner. President Klaus Iohannis, who is expected to speak later on Sunday, then needs to sign off on the legislation.

Yet, the announcement did not stop demonstrators gathering again, with thousands of people protesting against what they deem an alarming retreat in the country's fight against corruption.

"It has gone, the amendments are history, but the protesters are still not trusting the prime minister," Al Jazeera's David Chater, reporting from the capital, Bucharest, said.

Chater said demonstrators are questioning Grindeanu's competence, with many calling him and his government to "go".

"Why did he try and rush through this legislation? What else will happen? They [protesters] are not happy with the way things are going," Chater said.

"They want to see the government cleaning up its act, being much more transparent. They're not really celebrating a victory, they want to make sure that this government changes its approach."

Grindeanu said on Saturday he would scrap the measure, as requested by Iohannis, as he did not want to "divide Romania".

The decree was to make abuse of power a crime only punishable by jail if the sums involved exceeded 200,000 lei (44,000 euros, $47,500).

Grindeanu's government said it would align the penal code with the constitution, but critics saw it as a clear attempt by the ruling party to let off many of its own officials and policy makers.

The street protests have been on a scale not seen since the fall of communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies