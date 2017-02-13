Bomb blast in the centre of the Pakistani city of Lahore kills at least 11 people and wounds dozens, officials say.

A powerful bomb blast has gone off in the centre of the Pakistani city of Lahore, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, according to officials.

The explosion on Monday went off in Lahore's busy Mall Road during a rally attended by hundreds of pharmacists in the eastern city protesting against a new government law.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a Pakistani Taliban-linked armed group, claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded at least 30 people, including media personnel covering the protest.

Eye witnesses told Al Jazeera that the blast occured near the Punjab assembly building when a man on a motorcycle rammed into a police vehicle.

"The explosion was heard for several kilometres. It was a very powerful explosive device," Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder, reporting from the blast site in Lahore, said.

Hyder said ambulances had arrived at the scene, while the security forces, including the army, cordoned off the area right in front of the assembly.

"The road has been sealed off; right now ambulances are evacuating the wounded, and also the police and security forces have gathered at large numbers around the assembly buidling," Hyder said.

"We've been told that st least two senior police officials have been killed in the attack," he added.

Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing that killed more than 70 people in a public park last year.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies