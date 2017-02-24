Witnesses say attacker who opened fire at a bar yelled 'get out of my country' at two Indian nationals.

A US man has been charged with murder after opening fire in a crowded bar in Kansas, killing an Indian man and wounding another in an attack some witnesses said was racially motivated.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at a hospital while Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were in stable condition after the attack on Wednesday night in Olathe, Kansas.

Witnesses said the gunman yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire.

Bartender Garret Bohnen told the Kansas City Star newspaper that Kuchibhotla and Madasani had stopped at the bar for a drink once or twice a week.

"From what I understand when he [the gunman] was throwing racial slurs at the two gentlemen, Ian stood up for them," Bohnen said.

Suspect Adam Purinton was taken into custody on Thursday and later charged, authorities said.

Asked if the shooting could be a hate crime, FBI special agent Eric Jackson told a news conference it was too early to determine.

Kuchibhotla was a software engineer at Rockwell Collins, an avionics and information technology company, his manager Rod Larson told the newspaper.

"He was very sharp, a top-of-his-class kind of guy," Larson said. "His personality was exceptional. He was the kind of employee every manager would want. I couldn't say anything slightly bad about Srinivas."

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted "I am shocked" and said she would assist the family in helping to bring the 32-year-old's body back to Hyderabad.

US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas posted a statement on Facebook about the shooting, expressing concern for the safety of other immigrants.

"I strongly condemn violence of any kind, especially if it is motivated by prejudice and xenophobia," Moran said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect money to fly Kuchibhotla's body to India. The page has crossed its original $150,000 goal, raising nearly $200,000 in eight hours.

The US embassy in New Delhi condemned the shooting.

"The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live," US Chargé d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson said in a statement.

"US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognise that justice is small consolation to families in grief."

Hate crimes against Muslims in the US shot up 67 percent in 2015 to their highest levels since the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to FBI statistics released in 2016.

Overall, 57 percent of the 5,850 reported incidents were motivated by race or ethnicity, while 20 percent were related to religion.

