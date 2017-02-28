US president expected to focus on immigration, economic opportunity and national security as he lays out his vision.

US President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time, in a televised speech laying out his agenda for the next year.

Aides said Tuesday's speech would focus on immigration, economic opportunity and national security.

"All I can do is speak from the heart and say what I want to do," Trump said during an interview broadcast on Fox & Friends.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has signed at least 23 executive actions and signed five bills into law.

Going forward, he will need support from Congress, dominated by his Republican Party.

"Much of his campaign promises revolve around working with Congress, whether it comes to reforming the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, or even tax reform, job creation, infrastructure," Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington, DC, said.

"All of that is going to involve the work of Congress. That's where he has a challenge. There are some already in his own party who are sceptical, Republicans who have cast doubts on his proposed budget cuts, and Democrats are obviously very hostile to what he has put forward so far."

Trump's approval rating before the speech stands at 44 percent - a record low for a newly inaugurated president, according to a poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

In the poll, conducted February 18-22, 48 percent of Americans said they disapprove of Trump's performance as president and 32 percent said that his first month in office demonstrates that he is not up to the job.

Aaron Kall, a political commentator of the University of Michigan, said Trump still has "a very loyal base of support, somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of the country", who think he is doing a great job because he is fulfilling a lot of the campaign promises he was elected on.

"He said he was going to bring change, to be an outsider, not a typical politician. But he needs Congressional support and that's is a bit tougher," Kall told Al Jazeera.

Critics of the president planned to hold protests outside the White House to coincide with the speech.

The address to Congress is scheduled to begin at 9:10pm EST (02:10 GMT).

Source: Al Jazeera News