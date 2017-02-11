At least seven people killed in an attack outside a bank in Lashkar Gah as Afghan soldiers arrived to collect their pay.

At least seven people have been killed and 20 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in the capital city of Afghanistan's Helmand province, according to officials.

The bomber detonated an explosives-packed car next to an Afghan army vehicle as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay, Omar Zwak, spokesman for the Helmand governor, told the Reuters news agency.

Among the dead were four civilians and three soldiers, Zwak said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which also wounded 16 civilians and four soldiers.

Hundreds of international troops are stationed in Helmand as part of a NATO-led effort to train and support Afghan security forces.

At least one US special forces soldier was wounded in fighting there this week.

To the north of Lashkar Gah, a local official said that an American military air strike killed a number of civilians in a recent bombing in Sangin district.

The allegation has not been independently verified.

US military spokesman Captain Bill Salvin said US fighter jets had conducted strikes in Sangin in the past few weeks.

While US forces had "no evidence that civilians were killed in these strikes", Salvin said the command would investigate the claims.

"We take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties and we take every allegation seriously".

Source: News agencies