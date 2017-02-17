Military's claim follows deadliest attack in more than two years in country, targeting Sufis in Sehwan Sharif in Sindh.

Pakistan's army has killed more than 100 "terrorists" in less than 24 hours following a suicide blast at a Sufi shrine, the deadliest attack in the country in more than two years.

The killings, announced by the military's media office, come amid calls for more security in the country following a string of recent attacks.

In a statement released on Friday, the military said: "Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made."

A day earlier, at least 88 people were killed and hundreds were injured when a suicide attacker targeted Sufis as they performed a devotional ritual at the famous Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, a town in the southern Sindh province.

"Army is for security," the military statement said. "We shall not let the hostile agenda succeed whatever it may cost."

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in Sehwan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in a statement: "It is time for us to unite and fight the radicals, wherever they may be ... I direct and authorise my armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy."

Following the attack, Pakistan closed two border crossings with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for giving safe haven to fighters on its side of the border.

Source: Al Jazeera News