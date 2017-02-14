Powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district.

At least 14 people were killed when a car packed with explosives blew up near a busy intersection in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, officials and witnesses said.

According to a security official Mohamed Hussein, the powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district on Sunday.

"We have counted about 14 people killed and more than 30 others wounded," said local security official Mohamed Jilibey.

"The area was a busy intersection alongside the road and there were many civilians when the blast occurred."

Hussein said the bomb also wounded more than 10 others and casualties may rise as many of the wounded victims suffered horrific wounds.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Source: News agencies