Two separate explosions go off near Afghanistan's parliament offices in Kabul, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

More than 20 people have been killed in twin suicide blasts near Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul, according to officials, in an attack claimed by the Afghan Taliban.

Security officials said a suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Darul Aman area of the city and was followed immediately by a car bomber in an apparently coordinated operation.

Saleem Rasouli, a senior health official, told Reuters news agency that a t least 23 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack, w hich followed a period of relative calm in Kabul.

Separately, local media outlet 1TV reported that at least 25 people were killed, citing security sources, while a security official put the death toll at 21.

"The blasts left 21 people dead and 45 others wounded, most of them civilians including parliament employees," the official told AFP news agency, requesting anonymity.

The Taliban said the attack targeted a minibus carrying staff from Afghanistan's main intelligence agency.

As many as 70 people were killed or wounded, the armed group said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber on foot struck in the southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, officials said.

The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies