Turkish police say they have killed an armed man who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's deputy prime minister, said the attacker was killed but another assailant was at large following Tuesday's incident.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Gaziantep, said the attack took place "in an area where ISIL recruits have been very active in the past".

"Gaziantep is an area where security forces have been launching crackdowns against ISIL operatives," he said.

"There were many attacks in the past and people are still concerned ISIL could launch retaliatory attacks."

Local television channels reported on Tuesday that a gun battle broke out in front of the building and that ambulances had been sent to the area.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies