Witnesses say massive blast followed by gunfire hit close to capital's international airport.

A huge explosion has rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu, close to the airport, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Reuters news agency on Monday that the blast was followed by gunfire.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Somalia's capital has seen frequent bomb attacks at hotels and military checkpoints, with armed group al-Shabab claiming responsibility.

The attacks have threatened this Horn of Africa nation's attempts to rebuild from at least two decades of conflict.

Source: News agencies