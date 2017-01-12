As the US ambassador to the United Nations leaves her post, she has some words of advice for the incoming government.

As Antonio Guterres is starting his term as United Nations secretary-general, the US ambassador to the organisation, Samantha Power, is nearing the end of hers.

Power sat down with Al Jazeera's Washington editor James Bays to talk about the conflicts the UN will continue to grapple with after she leaves.

In the interview, she suggested that the incoming US administration should not trust "a country that invades a neighbour, that pulverises civilians and that tries to interfere in the American electoral process".

Source: Al Jazeera News