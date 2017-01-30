President of mosque in Canada says attackers opened fire during evening prayers, killing five.

At least five people were killed after gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers, the mosque's president has told reporters.

A witness told the Reuters news agency that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center on Sunday.

"There are many victims ... there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told reporters.

Two people have been arrested, police said.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Yangui, who was not inside the mosque during the shooting, received frantic calls from worshippers at evening prayers.

He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter: "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families."

The mosque has previously been targeted in an Islamophobic attack. In June 2016 during Ramadan, a pig's head was left on the mosque's doorstep.

"Police have set up a perimeter around the mosque. That's where things stand as of now," said Al Jazeera's Jet Belgraver, reporting from Toronto.

Canada's public safety minister, Ralph Goodale, said on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and injuries.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard tweeted: "Let us unite against violence. Solidarity with Quebecers of the Muslim faith." He also said Quebec categorically rejects "this barbaric violence".

