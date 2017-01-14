President Mahmoud Abbas will meet Pope Francis for the opening of the embassy, one day before Paris peace conference.

The Palestinian Authority is set to open a new embassy in Vatican City, one day before representatives from 70 countries gather in the French capital for an Israeli-Palestinian peace conference.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet Pope Francis for the embassy's inauguration on Saturday, before heading to Rome to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Issa Kassissieh, Palestine's ambassador to the Holy See, called the move a "a significant achievement for the Palestinian people," and said the Pope had taken "a moral, legal and political stand through recognising the state of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders".

The Vatican, which enjoys close relations with Israel, has steadily supported the creation of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority wants an independent state in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza - areas Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Abbas told French daily Le Figaro on Friday that Sunday's Paris conference "may be the last chance for implementing" the two-state solution.

Israel, which regards the United States as the chief broker in the Middle East, has failed to comment on whether it will attend the meeting, arguing that only direct negotiations with the Palestinians can lead to peace.

The Paris conference comes amid increasing concern from Palestinians over US President-elect Donald Trump's unwavering support for Israel.

Trump has repeatedly said he plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and last month chose David Friedman, a right-wing lawyer, as his ambassador to Israel.

The conference also takes place less than a month after Israel "reduced" ties with several countries that supported a UN resolution demanding an end to settlement building.

Israel has approved tens of thousands of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank in recent years.

Source: Al Jazeera News