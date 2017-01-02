Rare admission of abuse in Rakhine state follows release of selfie-style video filmed by border police showing torture.

Myanmar's government said it would take action against police officers shown beating villagers in a video that has circulated on the internet.

Monday's front-page story in the state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper about the November 5 incident was a rare official acknowledgment of abuses taking place in the western state of Rakhine.

The authorities have been conducting "clearance" operations there since an attack in October by unidentified armed men killed nine border guards.

Human rights groups accuse security forces of abuses against the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine, including rape, killings and the burning of more than 1,000 homes.

Monday's story, which cited the office of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and police, did not say what punishment the police might face.

The selfie-style video showed police officers beating and kicking villagers and went viral over the weekend, state media reported.

The video, which contains images some viewers may find distressing, shows police hitting a young boy around the head as he walks to where dozens of villagers are lined up in rows seated on the ground, hands behind their heads.

Three officers in uniform then start attacking one of the sitting men, beating him with a stick and kicking him repeatedly in the face.

A Rohingya activist contacted by AFP news agency said the footage had been verified by a refugee from the nearby camp, Shilkhali.

Source: News agencies