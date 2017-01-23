German daily publishes leaked documents to support claim that Maryam Safdar is beneficiary of an offshore company.

The daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved to have been involved in the Panama Papers scandal, a German newspaper said, as it backed up an earlier claim.

German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung on Monday posted documents on Twitter confirming that Maryam Safdar is the beneficial owner of offshore companies named in Panama Papers.

For those in #Pakistan who doubt the role of the prime ministers daughter Mariam Safdar in #panamapapers - some of the docs. Judge yourself. pic.twitter.com/DCd45aTxTK — SZ Investigativ (@SZ_Investigativ) January 23, 2017

Al Jazeera searched the database of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) that includes 11.5 million documents leaked from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, and found Safdar's details.

Safdar was listed as the beneficiary of Nescoll Limited, an offshore company registered in British Virgin Islands. Her brother Hussain Nawaz Sharif was listed as the signatory.

Allegations of corruption against the Sharif family are being heard in Pakistan's Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Sharif told the court in a written submission last year that the leak was not the proof against him, as his children were not his dependents.

He said he was not holding any offshore companies. Sharif also claimed that he had paid tax and declared all of his assets in 2013.

The Panama Papers leak revealed how Mossack Fonseca allegedly helped current and former world leaders, as well as businessmen, criminals, celebrities and sports stars, evade or avoid tax via anonymously-owned shell companies and offshore accounts.

The story garnered wall-to-wall coverage and dominated front pages of newspapers across the world.

ICIJ, a non-profit group in the United States, coordinated the reporting with 376 journalists from 109 news organisations and 76 countries poring over the files.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies