Israeli embassy official in London discusses potential plot to '"take down" UK politicians - including a senior minster.

Al Jazeera Investigations exposes how the Israel lobby influences British politics. A six-month undercover investigation reveals how Israel penetrates different levels of British democracy.

Episode Four: In part four, the senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London discusses a potential plot to "take down" British politicians - including a minster.

Source: Al Jazeera