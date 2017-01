A heated conversation between activists raises questions about whether anti-Semitism charge is used to stifle debate.

Al Jazeera Investigations exposes how the Israel lobby influences British politics. A six-month undercover investigation reveals how Israel penetrates different levels of British democracy.

Episode Three: In part three, our undercover reporter witnesses a heated conversation between two opposing activists. The evidence raises serious questions about whether accusations of anti-Semitism are used to stifle political debate.

You can watch other episodes here.

Source: Al Jazeera