Family demands life sentence for soldier who shot dead Fatah al-Sharif, a Palestinian man lying wounded on the ground.

A military court is set to decide whether an Israeli soldier is guilty of manslaughter charges for the killing of a wounded Palestinian last year.

The court is scheduled to convene at the defence ministry building in Tel Aviv at 10am local time (08:00 GMT) and later issue a verdict in the high-profile case that raised questions over rules of engagement

towards perceived threats by Palestinians.

The March 24 shooting of Fatah al-Sharif, 21, as he lay overpowered on the ground was filmed by activists from the Israeli B'Tselem human rights group.



Al-Sharif and another Palestinian his age were shot as they allegedly lunged at an Israeli soldier guarding a checkpoint in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

In the video, a combat medic, later identified as Elor Azaria, raises and aims his rifle, then a shot is heard. The Palestinian's head jolts, and he suddenly has what seems to be a fresh head wound.

Victim's family demands life sentence

The defendant has previously said he believed al-Sharif was wearing a bomb belt, but prosecutors cited "contradictions" in his testimony.

They said that an officer had earlier carefully turned over al-Sharif and his companion to check if they were wearing bomb belts.

At their home in Hebron, Sharif's parents told Al Jazeera that they will not accept anything other than a guilty verdict and a life sentence.

"He should be sentenced in this court like they do with Palestinians… life sentences, torture and then ending up dead lying in a refrigerator," said Yusri al-Sharif, the victim's father.

But according to a survey in August by the Israel Democracy Institute, 65 percent of the Jewish public supports Azaria and his claim of self-defence.

"Israel's political leadership has also swayed with the majority," Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reported from Hebron.

"Avigdor Lieberman actively campaigned in support of Azaria and he has since been appointed defence minister by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The prime minister openly supported Azaria's father comparing his son's fate with that of soldiers taken hostage or killed in combat then later retracting that remark."

Shortly after the shooting, the Palestinian leadership demanded the United Nations investigate what rights groups have called Israel's "extrajudicial killings".

There have been previous accusations that Israeli forces killed wounded Palestinian attackers who no longer posed a threat.

Since October 2015, Israeli soldiers and settlers have been responsible for the killing of at least 244 Palestinians, including unarmed demonstrators, bystanders and alleged attackers in an upsurge in violence.

Thirty-six Israelis have also been killed in mostly stabbing and shooting incidents carried out by Palestinians.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies