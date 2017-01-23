Months after massive ground operation to retake northern city began, army announces major victory in battle for Mosul.

Iraq's army says it has retaken all of eastern Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

"The armed forces succeeded in liberating the left bank of the city of Mosul completely, after inflicting heavy losses in lives and equipment to the enemy," the ministry said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The announcement comes months after a large ground operation was launched to remove ISIL, also known as ISIS, from the northern city - the group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

Since the US-led offensive began on October 17, Iraqi forces have retaken a quarter of Mosul.

Iraq's defence ministry said it was clearing the areas it had taken of bombs left by ISIL.

Source: Al Jazeera News