At least 12 killed and 50 others wounded in blast that hits Shia neighbourhood in the Iraqi capital.

At least 12 people have been killed and 50 wounded in a car bomb blast in eastern Baghdad, police and medics say.

The explosion hit the mainly Shia district of Jamila on Sunday, sources told the Reuters news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in just over a week has killed dozens of people.

Several have been claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), which is coming under increasing pressure from an offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq.